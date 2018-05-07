The University of Texas Branch at Galveston (UTMB) was established in 1891 and is a component of the University of Texas System. UTMB is a research and medical school and its hospital medical center is a Level 1 Trauma Center. UTMB serves the poor and cares for complex medical conditions with a particular expertise in burn treatment. UTMB is associated with the Shriner's Hospital for Children and cares for 80 percent of the Texas prison population. UTMB has one of two Biocontainment laboratories in the US. UTMB has approximately 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional license students. UTMB confers degrees in health related programs, biomedical programs, medical degrees and nursing degrees.

Address 3828 Ursuline St # 1 Galveston, TX 77550 Website http://www.utmb.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Texas_Medical_Branch

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

