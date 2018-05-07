The University of Texas Branch at Galveston (UTMB) was established in 1891 and is a component of the University of Texas System. UTMB is a research and medical school and its hospital medical center is a Level 1 Trauma Center. UTMB serves the poor and cares for complex medical conditions with a particular expertise in burn treatment. UTMB is associated with the Shriner's Hospital for Children and cares for 80 percent of the Texas prison population. UTMB has one of two Biocontainment laboratories in the US. UTMB has approximately 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional license students. UTMB confers degrees in health related programs, biomedical programs, medical degrees and nursing degrees.

New breakthrough paving the way for universal Ebola therapeutic

A new collaborative study has identified and studied Ebola antibodies that could be used to design universal therapeutics that are effective against many different Ebola species. The findings were recently published in Nature ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 7, 2018

Space: The final frontier... open to the public

Historically, spaceflight has been reserved for the very healthy. Astronauts are selected for their ability to meet the highest physical and psychological standards to prepare them for any unknown challenges. However, with ...

Space Exploration

Sep 17, 2014

Tick by tick

When University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston researchers set out to study Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, they faced a daunting challenge.

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 19, 2013

'Cowcatcher' enzyme fixes single-strand DNA

Every time one of your cells divides, it exposes its most essential component to great danger: its genome, the sum total of all its genetic information, embodied in the double-stranded helix of DNA. Prior to cell division, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 29, 2013

Scientists tie DNA repair to key cell signaling network

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston researchers have found a surprising connection between a key DNA-repair process and a cellular signaling network linked to aging, heart disease, cancer and other chronic conditions. ...

Biochemistry

Jun 15, 2012

Researchers reveal SBP8a configurations

A new study has shown previously unseen details of an anthrax bacteriophage — a virus that infects anthrax bacteria — revealing for the first time how it infects its host, and providing an initial blueprint for ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 6, 2011

Dynamics of crucial protein 'switch' revealed

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine have published a study that offers a new understanding of a protein critical to physiological ...

Biochemistry

May 17, 2011

