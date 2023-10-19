The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center is one of the original 3 cancer treatment centers established after the 1971 National Cancer Act. It is a degree awarding institution and is connected to the University of Texas Medical Centers in Houston. Today the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center is one of the finest cancer treatment and research hospitals rivaled only by the Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. There are approximately 36 other cancer treatment centers designated by the National Cancer Institute as cancer centers. It is a 512 bed hospital with a Level 1 Trauma Center that employs over 17,000 professionals and support staff. The M.D. Anderson Cancer Center offers fellowships, internships and residency opportunities. The Center can trace its inception to 1941 by virtue of an act of the Texas Legislature.

Address 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 229, Houston, TX 77030 Website http://www.mdanderson.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_University_of_Texas_M._D._Anderson_Cancer_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

