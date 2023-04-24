The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA) is an institute of health science education and research, located in the South Texas Medical Center. UTHSCSA is the largest health sciences university in South Texas. Located in the South Texas Medical Center, it serves San Antonio and all of the 50,000 square miles (130,000 km) area of central and south Texas. It extends to campuses in the metropolitan border communities of Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley. With 24,000 graduates, more than 3,000 students a year train in an environment that involves more than 100 affiliated hospitals, clinics and health care facilities in South Texas. The university offers over 65 degrees, the majority of them being graduate and professional degrees, in the biomedical and health sciences fields. UTHSCSA is home to the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) - a major National Cancer Institute supported Center. The CTRC's Institute for Drug Development (IDD) is internationally recognized for conducting the largest oncology Phase I clinical drug trials program in the world.

Address 7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, Texas, United States of America 78229 Website http://www.uthscsa.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Texas_Health_Science_Center_at_San_Antonio

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

