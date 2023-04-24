The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA) is an institute of health science education and research, located in the South Texas Medical Center. UTHSCSA is the largest health sciences university in South Texas. Located in the South Texas Medical Center, it serves San Antonio and all of the 50,000 square miles (130,000 km) area of central and south Texas. It extends to campuses in the metropolitan border communities of Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley. With 24,000 graduates, more than 3,000 students a year train in an environment that involves more than 100 affiliated hospitals, clinics and health care facilities in South Texas. The university offers over 65 degrees, the majority of them being graduate and professional degrees, in the biomedical and health sciences fields. UTHSCSA is home to the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) - a major National Cancer Institute supported Center. The CTRC's Institute for Drug Development (IDD) is internationally recognized for conducting the largest oncology Phase I clinical drug trials program in the world.

Address
7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, Texas, United States of America 78229
Website
http://www.uthscsa.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Texas_Health_Science_Center_at_San_Antonio

Metal ions help COVID-19 virus to disguise itself

Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 2, 2021

0

16

Team finds way to measure key cell regulator's activity

UT Health San Antonio researchers and co-authors in New York state on Monday (Sept. 4) reported an innovative approach that will enable scientists to study the most common regulator of our bodies' cells, a molecule called ...

Biotechnology

Sep 6, 2017

0

4

Microscopic collisions help proteins stay healthy

Studies at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio are providing basic new understanding about "heat shock proteins," also called "chaperone proteins." These proteins, first identified in cells subjected ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 5, 2016

1

39

Study describes revolutionary method of making RNAs

A biochemist from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is a co-author on a paper in Nature that describes a new, more efficient method of making ribonucleic acids (RNAs).

Biochemistry

May 4, 2015

0

59

Study determines structure of toxin in respiratory infections

Researchers from the School of Medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio today revealed the molecular structure of the cytotoxin from Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a widespread, highly contagious bacterium ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 7, 2015

0

24

Factor in naked mole rat's cells enhances protein integrity

Scientists at the Barshop Institute for Longevity and Aging Studies, part of the School of Medicine at the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio, have found another secret of longevity in the tissues of the longest-lived ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 30, 2014

0

0

