Flies, worms poorly predict drugs' lifespan effects in mice, study indicates
If a drug extends the lifespan of worms or flies, is it likely to do the same in mice?
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA) is an institute of health science education and research, located in the South Texas Medical Center. UTHSCSA is the largest health sciences university in South Texas. Located in the South Texas Medical Center, it serves San Antonio and all of the 50,000 square miles (130,000 km) area of central and south Texas. It extends to campuses in the metropolitan border communities of Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley. With 24,000 graduates, more than 3,000 students a year train in an environment that involves more than 100 affiliated hospitals, clinics and health care facilities in South Texas. The university offers over 65 degrees, the majority of them being graduate and professional degrees, in the biomedical and health sciences fields. UTHSCSA is home to the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) - a major National Cancer Institute supported Center. The CTRC's Institute for Drug Development (IDD) is internationally recognized for conducting the largest oncology Phase I clinical drug trials program in the world.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
If a drug extends the lifespan of worms or flies, is it likely to do the same in mice?
Plants & Animals
Apr 24, 2023
0
10
Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations ...
Cell & Microbiology
Jun 2, 2021
0
16
Researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) have solved the 100-year-old mystery of what activates magnesium ions in the cell. The discovery is expected to be a springboard ...
Cell & Microbiology
Oct 8, 2020
2
588
Our cells are constantly dividing, and as they do, the DNA molecule—our genetic code—sometimes gets broken. DNA has twin strands, and a break in both is considered especially dangerous. This kind of double-strand break ...
Cell & Microbiology
Jul 6, 2020
0
153
Barth syndrome is a rare condition that occurs almost exclusively in males. Symptoms include an enlarged and weakened heart. The condition is present at birth or becomes evident early in life. Life expectancy is shortened ...
Cell & Microbiology
Jun 29, 2020
0
70
UT Health San Antonio researchers and co-authors in New York state on Monday (Sept. 4) reported an innovative approach that will enable scientists to study the most common regulator of our bodies' cells, a molecule called ...
Biotechnology
Sep 6, 2017
0
4
Studies at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio are providing basic new understanding about "heat shock proteins," also called "chaperone proteins." These proteins, first identified in cells subjected ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 5, 2016
1
39
A biochemist from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is a co-author on a paper in Nature that describes a new, more efficient method of making ribonucleic acids (RNAs).
Biochemistry
May 4, 2015
0
59
Researchers from the School of Medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio today revealed the molecular structure of the cytotoxin from Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a widespread, highly contagious bacterium ...
Cell & Microbiology
Apr 7, 2015
0
24
Scientists at the Barshop Institute for Longevity and Aging Studies, part of the School of Medicine at the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio, have found another secret of longevity in the tissues of the longest-lived ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 30, 2014
0
0