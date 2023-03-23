The University of Texas Health Center at Houston was established in 1972 at the Texas Medical Center. It is noted for its research and education opportunities with over 220 NIH grants and an enormous in-flow of funding. The University of Texas Health Center at Houston has prestigious medical doctors on staff at the teaching hospitals. The student body is made of undergraduate and graduate student and professional license students totally in excess of 3700. The Nursing School is rated highly and the entire University of Texas Health Center at Houston has access to the numerous institutes devoted to the study of disease, prevention and biomedical research. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address
7000 Fannin, Suite 1200 Houston, Texas 77030
Website
http://www.uthouston.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_University_of_Texas_Health_Science_Center_at_Houston

Study: SARS-CoV-2 can alter genome structure of our cells

People infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may experience genome structure changes that not only may explain our immunological symptoms after infection, but also potentially link to long COVID, according ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 23, 2023

Researchers identify 'Achilles' heel' of drug-resistant superbug

A deadly superbug that infects an estimated 54,500 Americans a year has a secret weapon, a protein, that allows it to defy antibiotic treatment and immune system attacks. However, the secret is out now that researchers at ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 9, 2019

Biochemists uncover structure of cellular memory mechanism

Calcium is a crucial element in the body that controls thought, movement and other bodily functions. These events are directed by specialized proteins called ion channels that allow the flow of calcium ions in and out of ...

Biochemistry

Oct 14, 2015

Grass plants can transport infectious prions

Grass plants can bind, uptake and transport infectious prions, according to researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The research was published online in the latest issue of Cell ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 16, 2015

