The University of Texas Health Center at Houston was established in 1972 at the Texas Medical Center. It is noted for its research and education opportunities with over 220 NIH grants and an enormous in-flow of funding. The University of Texas Health Center at Houston has prestigious medical doctors on staff at the teaching hospitals. The student body is made of undergraduate and graduate student and professional license students totally in excess of 3700. The Nursing School is rated highly and the entire University of Texas Health Center at Houston has access to the numerous institutes devoted to the study of disease, prevention and biomedical research. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address 7000 Fannin, Suite 1200 Houston, Texas 77030 Website http://www.uthouston.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_University_of_Texas_Health_Science_Center_at_Houston

