Eberhard Karls University, Tübingen (German: Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen, sometimes called the "Eberhardina Carolina") is a public university located in the city of Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It is one of Germany's oldest universities, internationally noted in medicine, natural sciences and the humanities. In the area of German Studies (German: Germanistik) it has been ranked first among all German universities for many years. Tübingen is one of five classical "university towns" in Germany; the other four being Marburg, Göttingen, Freiburg and Heidelberg. The university is associated with some Nobel laureates, especially in the fields of medicine and chemistry. Currently, around 22,000 students are enrolled. The 17 hospitals in Tübingen affiliated with the university's faculty of medicine have 1,500 patient beds, and cater to 66,000 in-patients and 200,000 out-patients on an annual basis.

Website
http://www.uni-tuebingen.de/en
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_T%C3%BCbingen

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Tübingen

Crows can deliberately plan how many calls to make, study shows

In a behavioral experiment, crows were able to learn to produce a set number of calls. This involves them planning in advance. From the sound of the first call in a numerical sequence, it is possible to predict how many calls ...

Plants & Animals

May 23, 2024

2

264

Researchers discover novel antibiotic substance in the human nose

Researchers at the University of Tübingen have discovered a novel antibiotic substance from the human nose that can be used against pathogenic bacteria. Named epifadin, the molecule is produced from specific strains of the ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 18, 2023

0

16

Seeking the origin of Indigenous languages in South America

A new study indicates that one of the largest of the Indigenous language families in Latin America originated in the sixth century BCE in the basin of the Rio Tapajós and Rio Xingu, near the present-day city of Santarém ...

Archaeology

Jun 15, 2023

0

544

page 1 from 8