The University of Sunderland is a university located in Sunderland in the North East of England. The university has more than 17,500 students, including 7,000-plus international students from some 70 countries. The university was named the 'Best English University for student experience' by the Times Higher Education Supplement in December 2005. The university's roots can be traced back to 1901, when Sunderland Technical College was established as a municipal training college on Green Terrace (the site of the former Galen Building). It was the first to offer sandwich courses. Pharmacy and naval architecture departments were established in 1921 and 1922 respectively. The Students' Union was first established in 1923, From 1930, some students in the Faculty of Applied Science read for degrees of the University of Durham. Also in 1930, a Mining Department was established and pharmacy students could read for the Bachelor of Pharmacy degree of the University of London.

Address St Peter's Way, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, United Kingdom Website http://www.sunderland.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Sunderland

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

