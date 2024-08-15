The University of Stirling is a campus university founded by Royal charter in 1967, on the Airthrey Estate in Stirling, Scotland. The main campus is situated around 2 miles (3.2 km) from the centre of Stirling, but is much closer to the town of Bridge of Allan. It was formerly the estate of the Robert Adam-designed Airthrey Castle, which the University has retained and incorporated into the campus as teaching facilities and offices. It is regularly described as one of the most beautiful campuses in the world, and nestles at the foot of Abbey Craig and the Ochil Hills in 300 acres (1.2 km) of grounds centred around the 18th century man-made Airthrey Loch. In 2002, the University of Stirling and the landscape of the Airthrey Estate was designated by the International Council on Monuments and Sites as one of the top 20 heritage sites of the 20th century within the UK.

Address Stirling, Scotland, United Kingdom Website http://www.stir.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Stirling

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

