The University of Stirling is a campus university founded by Royal charter in 1967, on the Airthrey Estate in Stirling, Scotland. The main campus is situated around 2 miles (3.2 km) from the centre of Stirling, but is much closer to the town of Bridge of Allan. It was formerly the estate of the Robert Adam-designed Airthrey Castle, which the University has retained and incorporated into the campus as teaching facilities and offices. It is regularly described as one of the most beautiful campuses in the world, and nestles at the foot of Abbey Craig and the Ochil Hills in 300 acres (1.2 km) of grounds centred around the 18th century man-made Airthrey Loch. In 2002, the University of Stirling and the landscape of the Airthrey Estate was designated by the International Council on Monuments and Sites as one of the top 20 heritage sites of the 20th century within the UK.

University of Stirling

Skin cell discovery could help Atlantic salmon fend off sea lice

Scientists at the Institute of Aquaculture are central to a study that could hold the key to improving Atlantic salmon's resistance to sea lice. The parasites—which feed on the fish's skin and fins, causing open wounds ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 15, 2024

0

76

Wild bumblebees are capable of logical reasoning, study finds

Wild bumblebees are capable of logical reasoning, new research by a University of Stirling psychologist has found. The pioneering study tasked bees with spontaneously finding corresponding sugar-coated strips of paper. The ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 13, 2024

0

101

