The University of Stavanger (UiS) is located in Stavanger, Norway and has about 8,500 students and 1200 administration, faculty and service staff. It is organised in three faculties, including two national centres of expertise. It includes 107 professors, and more than 150 of the academic staff hold doctoral degrees. The university offers doctorates in Petroleum Technology, Offshore Technology, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Special Needs Education, Literacy and Social Science (with specializations in Medicine and Health, Risk Management and Societal Safety, Management, Economics, Tourism, Sociology, Social Work and Culture & Society). Formerly known as Stavanger University College, the institution was finally granted full university status beginning January 1, 2005. It was opened by His Majesty King Harald V on January 17, 2005.

Address
Stavanger, Norway, Norway
Website
http://www.uis.no/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Stavanger

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Stavanger

Teachers bullying children: A global problem

All over the world, children are being bullied by adults in school. New research now shows that these students could also be at increased risk of being bullied by their fellow students.

Social Sciences

Feb 2, 2023

0

37

How empathy can help students grasp past and present

To really understand people and actions of the past, students need to empathise with the spirit of the time. By considering history from past perspectives, they are better placed to understand and evaluate other people's ...

Social Sciences

Mar 26, 2019

0

6

Unpacking a secret of photosynthesis

Researchers at University of Stavanger have brought us one step closer to solving the fundamental question how plants build the photosynthetic machinery.

Biotechnology

Mar 27, 2018

0

8

The Finnøy polar bear

Imagine you are 12,400 years in the past. Much of Norway is covered with ice and the present-day island of Finnøy exists as only two small islets. The sea is 40 metres above the current level. A polar bear embarks on a long ...

Archaeology

Jan 23, 2018

0

38

Do we read differently on paper than on a screen?

On a global scale, we are reading like never before and are spending more and more time glued to a screen. In fact, we read digital media every single day, whether it is on Facebook or in discussion forums. In total, there ...

Social Sciences

Sep 21, 2017

1

22

Securing the world's longest floating bridge against strong wind

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration's (NPRA) giant project Coastal Highway Route E39 (Ferjefri E39) includes finding solutions for seven fjord crossings along the 1100 kilometre coastline between Kristiansand and Bergen.

Energy & Green Tech

Jun 12, 2017

2

40

page 1 from 4