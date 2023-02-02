The University of Stavanger (UiS) is located in Stavanger, Norway and has about 8,500 students and 1200 administration, faculty and service staff. It is organised in three faculties, including two national centres of expertise. It includes 107 professors, and more than 150 of the academic staff hold doctoral degrees. The university offers doctorates in Petroleum Technology, Offshore Technology, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Special Needs Education, Literacy and Social Science (with specializations in Medicine and Health, Risk Management and Societal Safety, Management, Economics, Tourism, Sociology, Social Work and Culture & Society). Formerly known as Stavanger University College, the institution was finally granted full university status beginning January 1, 2005. It was opened by His Majesty King Harald V on January 17, 2005.

Address Stavanger, Norway, Norway Website http://www.uis.no/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Stavanger

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

