The University of Southern Mississippi (Southern Miss or USM) is a public research university with its main campus located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral degrees. The university is classified among "R1: Doctoral Universities – Very high research activity".

New research examines contamination in gulf coast waters

A University of Southern Mississippi (USM) graduate and one of her former professors have collaborated on a project they hope will change the way researchers look at contamination along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

