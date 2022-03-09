The University of South Carolina (also referred to as USC, SC, or Carolina) is a public, co-educational research university located in Columbia, South Carolina, United States, with 7 surrounding satellite campuses. Its historic campus covers over 359 acres (145 ha) in downtown Columbia not far from the South Carolina State House. The University has been recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for its research and engagement, has received a Top-10 ranking from U.S. News & World Report for being "most promising and innovative," and for decades has received annual recognition for its prestigious undergraduate and graduate International Business programs. It also houses the largest collection of Robert Burns and Scottish literature materials outside of Scotland. Founded in 1801, USC is the flagship institution of the University of South Carolina System and offers more than 350 programs of study leading to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from fourteen degree-granting colleges and schools to an enrollment of approximately 44,557 students, 30,721 on the main Columbia campus. USC also has several thousand future students in feeder programs at surrounding technical colleges.

Address
816 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina, United States of America 29208
Website
http://www.sc.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_South_Carolina

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of South Carolina

Climate change and lithium mining negatively influence flamingos

Lithium is powering the world's electric vehicles, making the metal a key part in the quest to reduce carbon emissions. But the combination of lithium mining and climate change in the Andes Mountains may be negatively influencing ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 9, 2022

0

42

Adolescent bully and peer intervention

It starts with a joke, then maybe a jab. Then another joke, another jab. Then maybe the bullying escalates, or maybe it stays at a low simmer, barely even acknowledged except by the victim. Does anyone say anything to stop ...

Social Sciences

Mar 2, 2017

1

10

page 1 from 6