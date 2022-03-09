The University of South Carolina (also referred to as USC, SC, or Carolina) is a public, co-educational research university located in Columbia, South Carolina, United States, with 7 surrounding satellite campuses. Its historic campus covers over 359 acres (145 ha) in downtown Columbia not far from the South Carolina State House. The University has been recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for its research and engagement, has received a Top-10 ranking from U.S. News & World Report for being "most promising and innovative," and for decades has received annual recognition for its prestigious undergraduate and graduate International Business programs. It also houses the largest collection of Robert Burns and Scottish literature materials outside of Scotland. Founded in 1801, USC is the flagship institution of the University of South Carolina System and offers more than 350 programs of study leading to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from fourteen degree-granting colleges and schools to an enrollment of approximately 44,557 students, 30,721 on the main Columbia campus. USC also has several thousand future students in feeder programs at surrounding technical colleges.

Address 816 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina, United States of America 29208 Website http://www.sc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_South_Carolina

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

