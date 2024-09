The University of Sharjah (also known as UOS) is an Emirati private national university located in University City, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Address College of Communication, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Website https://www.sharjah.ac.ae/en/Pages/default.aspx Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Sharjah

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed