University of San Francisco (USF) is a private Roman Catholic Jesuit Order university founded in 1855. Today, the Harney Science Center is known for its science, mathematics and nursing program. USF is organized into six academic divisions with its , 7,487 students required to take core classes in the sciences, humanities and mathematics. USF manages four other campuses in the Northern California area. USF has a law school and graduate programs in science and other traditional disciplines. USF has an international relations program and is credited with being one of the most diverse campuses in the nation.

Address 2130 Fulton Street San Francisco, CA 94117-1080 USA Website http://www.usfca.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_San_Francisco

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed