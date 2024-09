University of Rovira i Virgili (Catalan: Universitat Rovira i Virgili; IPA: [uniβəɾsiˈtad ruˈβiɾəj βiɾˈʒili]) is located in the Catalan cities of Tarragona and Reus, Spain. Its name is in honor of Antoni Rovira i Virgili.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed