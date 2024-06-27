The University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry (URMC) is part of the University of Rochester system and is located in Upstate New York. URMC is noted for its superior primary care facilities, medical research and for the prestigious Aab Institute of Biomedical Sciences. Strong Memorial Hospital is the main teaching hospital and is ranked in the Top 20 for research and teaching schools by U.S. News and World Report. Recently, URMC embarked on a cancer stem cell research program, one of three in the USA funded for this project. The other cancer stem cell research programs are at Harvard and Stanford Universities. URMC is on the cutting edge of bio-medical trials, vaccine side-effect testing and other maladies effecting human health conditions.

Address 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 643 Rochester, N.Y. 14642 USA Website http://www.urmc.rochester.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Rochester_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed