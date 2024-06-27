The University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry (URMC) is part of the University of Rochester system and is located in Upstate New York. URMC is noted for its superior primary care facilities, medical research and for the prestigious Aab Institute of Biomedical Sciences. Strong Memorial Hospital is the main teaching hospital and is ranked in the Top 20 for research and teaching schools by U.S. News and World Report. Recently, URMC embarked on a cancer stem cell research program, one of three in the USA funded for this project. The other cancer stem cell research programs are at Harvard and Stanford Universities. URMC is on the cutting edge of bio-medical trials, vaccine side-effect testing and other maladies effecting human health conditions.

Address
601 Elmwood Ave., Box 643 Rochester, N.Y. 14642 USA
Website
http://www.urmc.rochester.edu
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Rochester_Medical_Center

Study links fracking, drinking water pollution, and infant health

New research documents for the first time the pollution of public water supplies caused by shale gas development, commonly known as fracking, and its negative impact of infant health. These findings call for closer environmental ...

Environment

Apr 12, 2022

Fracking comes at the expense of water quality

In a perspective piece that appears in the journal Science, Elaine Hill, Ph.D., an economist in the University of Rochester Medical Center Department of Public Health Sciences, calls for tighter regulation and monitoring ...

Environment

Aug 26, 2021

Underlying instincts: An appetite for survival

Microscopic roundworms may hold the key to understanding what is happening in the brain when the instinct of an animal changes in order to survive. In a newly published paper in the journal Current Biology, University of ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 25, 2021

Biology blurs line between sexes, behaviors

Biological sex is typically understood in binary terms: male and female. However, there are many examples of animals that are able to modify sex-typical biological and behavioral features and even change sex. A new study, ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 10, 2020

