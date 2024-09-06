The University of Rhode Island (URI) was founded in 1893 in Kingston, Rhode Island. In the following years URI expanded to multi-campuses in Narragansett, Providence and West Greenwich. Today there are more than 33,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Colleges of Pharmacy, Oceanography and Nursing are recognized nationally for excellence.

73 Upper College Road, Kingston, Rhode Island 02881
http://www.uri.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Rhode_Island

University of Rhode Island

New study finds extensive microplastics in Narragansett Bay

Two University of Rhode Island researchers estimate that the top 5 centimeters (2 inches) of the floor of Narragansett Bay now contain more than 1,000 tons of microplastics, and that buildup has occurred in just the last ...

Aug 28, 2023

