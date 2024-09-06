The University of Rhode Island (URI) was founded in 1893 in Kingston, Rhode Island. In the following years URI expanded to multi-campuses in Narragansett, Providence and West Greenwich. Today there are more than 33,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Colleges of Pharmacy, Oceanography and Nursing are recognized nationally for excellence.

Address 73 Upper College Road, Kingston, Rhode Island 02881 Website http://www.uri.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Rhode_Island

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

