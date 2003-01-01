The University of Porto (Universidade do Porto) is a Portuguese public university located in Porto, and founded 22 March 1911. It is the largest Portuguese university by number of enrolled students and has one of the most noted research outputs in Portugal. It is considered one of the 100 best Universities in Europe. The University of Porto was founded by decree of March 22, 1911, issued by the Provisional Government of the Republic. While it is possible to point the university's predecessors as the Nautical Academy, established by D. Joseph I in 1762, and the Drawing and Sketching Academy, created by D. Mary I in 1779, the university will be based primarily on higher education institutions created in the nineteenth century: the Polytechnic Academy and Medical-Surgical Academy of Porto.

Address Praça Gomes Teixeira, Porto, Portugal Website http://www.up.pt/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Porto

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

