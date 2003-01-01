The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is an $9 billion integrated global nonprofit health enterprise that has 54,000 employees, 20 hospitals, 4,200 licensed beds, 400 outpatient sites and doctors’ offices, a 1.5 million-member health insurance division, as well as commercial and international ventures. UPMC is closely affiliated with its academic partner, the University of Pittsburgh. It is considered a leading American health care provider, as it has been consistently ranked in US News & World Report "Honor Roll" of the approximately 15 to 20 best hospitals in America over the last decade. As of 2011, UPMC ranked 12th among the best hospitals in US News & World Report and ranked in 15 of 16 specialty areas, including 9 specialties for which UPMC is in the top 10. This does not include the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC which ranked in the top 8 pediatric centers in a separate US News ranking.

Address 200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America 15213 Website http://www.upmc.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UPMC

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

