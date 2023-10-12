The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (also known as SON) is an undergraduate and graduate institution at the University of Pennsylvania located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since its establishment in 1935, the School of Nursing at Penn is currently the top-ranked private nursing institution in the nation. Penn Nursing sets a higher intellectual standard which is reinforced through an emphasis on science and research. As of March 9, 2010, SON is ranked first in National Institute of Health (NIH) funding.

