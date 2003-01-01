The University of Oviedo (Spanish: Universidad de Oviedo, Asturian: Universidá d'Uviéu) is a public university in Asturias (Spain). It's the only university in the region. It has three campus and research centres, located in Oviedo, Gijón and Mieres. The University of Oviedo was established under the terms and conditions of the will of Archbishop Fernando de Valdés Salas (1483–1568), who was the General Inquisitor under Philip II of Spain, and funded by his estate. In 1574 Pope Gregory XIII granted the Papal Bull to create the university and in 1604 Philip III issued its charter. It first opened for the teaching of classes on September 21, 1608. The ancient university had three faculties: the Faculty of Arts, which every student had to graduate from in order to continue his training in one of the other; and the Faculties of Theology and Law, sometimes known as the higher faculties. After the French invasion of Spain the Historical Building of the University was occupied by invading troops and lectures were suspended until the War ended in 1812.

Address 3 Calle de San Francisco, Oviedo, Asturias, Spain Website http://www.uniovi.es/

