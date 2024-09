The Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg is a university located in Oldenburg, Germany. It is one of the most important and highly regarded educational facilities in northwestern Germany and specializes in interdisciplinary and sustainable development studies and renewable energy studies with focus on solar and wind energy.

Address Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, Germany Website https://uol.de/en Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Oldenburg

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed