The University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) is a small, primarily undergraduate university, the main campus of which is located in Prince George, British Columbia. UNBC also has regional campuses in the northern British Columbia cities of Prince Rupert, Terrace, Quesnel, and Fort St. John. The enabling legislation is the University of Northern British Columbia Act 1996. In the 2013-2014 academic year, 4,020 students were enrolled at UNBC.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed