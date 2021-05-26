The University of North Texas (UNT) is a comprehensive public research university in Denton with 12 colleges and schools, nearly 50 doctoral degree programs, and, as of 2010, a combined annual budget in excess of $750 million. Founded as a private teachers college in 1890, the University is the original of four stand-alone institutions governed by University of North Texas System, a system established in 2003 by the 78th Texas Legislature. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in 2011 elevated eight Texas universities, North Texas being one, as Emerging Research Institutions in its accountability system. Certified enrollment as of the fall of 2011 was 35,694, the fourth largest in the state. For the fiscal year 2011, North Texas awarded 8,608 degrees, of which 24% were at the graduate level. North Texas awarded 459 PhD degrees from fiscal year 2009 to 2011. The university is composed of ten colleges, two schools, and one academy: Since the 1980s, North Texas has expanded its research in science and engineering. In 2006, the National Science Foundation ranked UNT Denton campus the 122 out of 444 academic institutions for number of science and engineering doctorates awarded.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed