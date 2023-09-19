The University of North Florida (UNF) is a public university located in Jacksonville, in the U.S. state of Florida. A member institution of the State University System of Florida, the university is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award baccalaureate, master's and doctorate degrees to its students. Located amid a natural preserve in the largest city in terms of land area in the continental United States, the university was established in 1969. Its first president was Thomas G. Carpenter. Initially designated an upper division college for juniors and seniors, UNF eventually began admitting freshmen in 1984. The current president is former Jacksonville mayor John Delaney. The university currently has an enrollment of more than 16,000 students, and employs over 500 full-time faculty. UNF is organized into five colleges which offer 53 undergraduate degree programs and 28 graduate-degree programs, with noted business, coastal biology, nursing, nutrition, and music programs.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

