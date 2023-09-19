Study shows life near the golf course isn't easy for alligators
Is it an eagle? A birdie? No, it's a gator.
The University of North Florida (UNF) is a public university located in Jacksonville, in the U.S. state of Florida. A member institution of the State University System of Florida, the university is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award baccalaureate, master's and doctorate degrees to its students. Located amid a natural preserve in the largest city in terms of land area in the continental United States, the university was established in 1969. Its first president was Thomas G. Carpenter. Initially designated an upper division college for juniors and seniors, UNF eventually began admitting freshmen in 1984. The current president is former Jacksonville mayor John Delaney. The university currently has an enrollment of more than 16,000 students, and employs over 500 full-time faculty. UNF is organized into five colleges which offer 53 undergraduate degree programs and 28 graduate-degree programs, with noted business, coastal biology, nursing, nutrition, and music programs.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Plants & Animals
Sep 19, 2023
Dr. Scott F. Jones, University of North Florida assistant professor of biology, co-led recently published research from an international team of scientists that offers a united, conceptual framework for approaching salt marsh ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 8, 2023
A groundbreaking study published today reveals the critical yet severely understudied factor of salinity changes in ocean and coastlines caused by climate change. The study was co-authored by an international team of researchers, ...
Ecology
Jul 13, 2023
University of North Florida faculty member Dr. Barry Albright is part of a research team led by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) who have unlocked new evolutionary information following the discovery of a 94-million-year-old ...
Evolution
Jun 26, 2023
Physics researchers at the University of North Florida's Atomic LEGO Lab discovered a new electronic phenomenon they call "asymmetric ferroelectricity." The research led by Dr. Maitri Warusawithana, UNF physics assistant ...
General Physics
Aug 11, 2021
The University of North Florida archaeology team is now fairly confident they have located the lost Indigenous northeast Florida community of Sarabay, a settlement mentioned in both French and Spanish documents dating to ...
Archaeology
Jun 8, 2021
New research from Dr. John Kantner, a University of North Florida professor specializing in anthropological archaeology, suggests that pottery making wasn't a primarily female activity in ancient Puebloan society, as had ...
Archaeology
Jun 4, 2019
For his first job during college, William Dally worked in what he calls the surf zone—the area from the shoreline up to an ocean depth of 25 feet—placing rods to gather scientific data. Battered by the waves, the then ...
Engineering
Apr 24, 2018
With the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketballl Tournaments tipping off soon, brackets and bubble-busters are reaching a fever pitch. Dr. Jay Coleman, the Richard deRaismes Kip Professor of Operations Management and Quantitative ...
Mathematics
Mar 5, 2015
