The University of North Carolina School of Medicine, (UNC School of Medicine) established in 1879 is ranked 2nd in primary care and 16th in research by U.S. News and World Report for 2009. Funding from the National Institutes of Health contribute significantly to the overall excellence of UNC School of Medicine. The UNC Health Care System includes four core hospitals for teaching and medical research. The UNC Neurosciences Hospital has distinguished itself in cutting edge research. UNC School of Medicine confers a combined Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy, a Doctor of Medicine and Masters of Public Health. UNC School of Medicine is located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Address 4030 Bondurant Hall, CB# 7000, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Website http://www.med.unc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_North_Carolina_School_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

