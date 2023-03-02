The University of North Carolina School of Medicine, (UNC School of Medicine) established in 1879 is ranked 2nd in primary care and 16th in research by U.S. News and World Report for 2009. Funding from the National Institutes of Health contribute significantly to the overall excellence of UNC School of Medicine. The UNC Health Care System includes four core hospitals for teaching and medical research. The UNC Neurosciences Hospital has distinguished itself in cutting edge research. UNC School of Medicine confers a combined Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy, a Doctor of Medicine and Masters of Public Health. UNC School of Medicine is located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Address
4030 Bondurant Hall, CB# 7000, Chapel Hill, NC 27599
Website
http://www.med.unc.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_North_Carolina_School_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Scientists take another step toward creating better pain medications

In the continuing effort to improve upon opioid pain relievers, American and Chinese scientists used cryoEM technology to solve the detailed structures of the entire family of opioid receptors bound to their naturally occurring ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jan 12, 2023

Scientists pinpoint protein's role in critical gene expression

Each cell in our body needs a fuel source to grow and divide to keep us alive. Most cells prefer a fuel source of high energy-containing sugar, but there are many times when our cells find themselves in short supply and must ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Dec 2, 2021

DNA replication protein Cdt1 also has a role in mitosis, cancer

The foundation of biological inheritance is DNA replication – a tightly coordinated process in which DNA is simultaneously copied at hundreds of thousands of different sites across the genome. If that copying mechanism ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 13, 2012

Stem cells poised to self-destruct for the good of the embryo

Embryonic stem cells — those revered cells that give rise to every cell type in the body — just got another badge of honor. If they suffer damage that makes them a threat to the developing embryo, they swiftly fall ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 3, 2012

3-D RNA modeling opens scientific doors

In a paper published today in the journal Nature Methods, a team from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill demonstrates a simple, cost-effective technique for three-dimensional RNA structure prediction that will ...

Biochemistry

Apr 15, 2012

