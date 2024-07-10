The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (also known as UNC, UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, or simply Carolina) is a public research university located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States. First enrolling students in 1795, it is one of the multiple schools to claim the title of the oldest public university in the United States. UNC is recognized as one of the original eight Public Ivy league schools and a member of the prestigious American Association of Universities since 1922. All undergraduates receive a liberal arts education and have the option to pursue a major within the professional schools of the university or within the College of Arts and Sciences from the time they obtain junior status. In both teaching and research, UNC has been consistently ranked very highly by publications such as BusinessWeek, U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review.

Address
Van Hecke-Wettach Hall, 160 Ridge Road CB #3380, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States of America
Website
http://www.unc.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_North_Carolina_at_Chapel_Hill

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Researchers create artificial cells that act like living cells

In a new study published in Nature Chemistry, UNC-Chapel Hill researcher Ronit Freeman and her colleagues describe the steps they took to manipulate DNA and proteins—essential building blocks of life—to create cells that ...

Biochemistry

Apr 23, 2024

Researchers harness the sun to produce hydrogen gas from water

A team of chemistry researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has developed a unique approach to harnessing the sun's energy to produce hydrogen gas, a potential clean energy source, from water, according ...

Analytical Chemistry

Mar 26, 2024

