The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (also known as UNC, UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, or simply Carolina) is a public research university located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States. First enrolling students in 1795, it is one of the multiple schools to claim the title of the oldest public university in the United States. UNC is recognized as one of the original eight Public Ivy league schools and a member of the prestigious American Association of Universities since 1922. All undergraduates receive a liberal arts education and have the option to pursue a major within the professional schools of the university or within the College of Arts and Sciences from the time they obtain junior status. In both teaching and research, UNC has been consistently ranked very highly by publications such as BusinessWeek, U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review.

Address Van Hecke-Wettach Hall, 160 Ridge Road CB #3380, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States of America Website http://www.unc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_North_Carolina_at_Chapel_Hill

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

