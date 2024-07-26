The University of Nevada, Reno (also referred to as University of Nevada, UNR, or simply Nevada), is a teaching and research university established in 1874 and located in Reno, Nevada, USA. It is the land grant institution for the state of Nevada. The campus is home to the large-scale structures laboratory in the College of Engineering, which has put Nevada researchers at the forefront nationally in a wide range of seismological and large-scale structures testing and modeling. The Nevada Terawatt Facility, located on a satellite campus of the university, includes a terawatt-level Z-pinch machine and terawatt-class high-intensity laser system - one of the most powerful such lasers on any college campus in the country. It is home to the University of Nevada School of Medicine, with campuses in both of Nevada's major urban centers, Las Vegas and Reno, and a health network that extends to much of rural Nevada. The faculty are considered worldwide and national leaders in diverse areas such as environmental literature, journalism, Basque studies, and social sciences such as psychology.

Address
1664 N. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada, United States of America 89557
Website
http://www.unr.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Nevada,_Reno

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

New research focuses on use of cactus pear in biofuel production

As much of the world prepares for hotter and drier growing seasons as the result of climate change, a research team led by University of Nevada, Reno researchers has identified several varieties of cactus pear that are particularly ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 21, 2024

Researchers shed light on river resiliency to flooding

Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno have completed one of the most extensive river resilience studies, examining how river ecosystems recover following floods. They developed a novel modeling approach that used ...

Ecology

Feb 16, 2024

