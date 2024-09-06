University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) is a public, coeducational university located in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, USA. The 337-acre (136 ha) campus is located approximately 1.5 miles (2.4 km) east of the Las Vegas Strip. The institution includes the Shadow Lane Campus, located just east of the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, which houses the UNLV School of Dental Medicine, the only dental school in the state of Nevada. In addition, UNLV's law school, the William S. Boyd School of Law, is the only law school in the state. The university has been deemed a "research-intensive university" by The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The first college classes which would eventually become the classes of UNLV were offered as the southern regional extension division of the University of Nevada, Reno in 1951 in a classroom at Las Vegas High School. Groundbreaking on the original 60-acre (24 ha) site was in April 1956, and the university purchased a 640-acre (260 ha) site in North Las Vegas for future expansion. UNLV was officially founded by the Nevada Board of Regents as the Southern Division of the University of Nevada, Reno in 1957.

