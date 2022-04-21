The University of Naples Federico II is a university in Naples, Italy. Founded in 1224, it is the oldest public non-sectarian university in the world, and is now organized into 26 departments. Federico II is the third University in Italy by number of students enrolled, but despite its huge size it is still one of the best universities in Italy and world, being particularly notable for research; in 2015 it was ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by citations per paper.

Address
Corso Umberto I 40 80138 Napoli Italy
Website
https://www.unina.it/en_GB/home

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Naples Federico II

Glass transition meets Fickian-non-Gaussian Diffusion

Glass transition is a Grand Challenge in condensed matter physics and still reveals surprises, despite decades of intense research. For instance, diffusion in glassy liquids was until now thought to be qualitatively similar ...

Condensed Matter

Apr 21, 2022

0

9

Challenging Einstein's picture of Brownian motion

Around a decade ago, the discovery of Fickian yet non-Gaussian Diffusion (FnGD) in soft and biological materials broke up the celebrated Einstein's picture of Brownian motion. To date, such an intriguing phenomenon is still ...

General Physics

Apr 14, 2021

0

53