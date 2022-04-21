The University of Naples Federico II is a university in Naples, Italy. Founded in 1224, it is the oldest public non-sectarian university in the world, and is now organized into 26 departments. Federico II is the third University in Italy by number of students enrolled, but despite its huge size it is still one of the best universities in Italy and world, being particularly notable for research; in 2015 it was ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by citations per paper.

