The University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL, commonly pronounced "uhm-suhl") is one of four universities in the University of Missouri System. Established in 1963, it is the newest university in the UM System. As of 2011, it is the largest university by enrollment in the St. Louis area with 16,809 students. UMSL's campus is located on the former grounds of the Bellerive Country Club in Saint Louis County, Missouri, United States, within the municipalities of Bellerive, Bel-Nor and Normandy. Additional facilities are located at the former site of Marillac College. Bachelor's, Master's, and doctoral programs are offered through the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business Administration, the College of Education, the College of Fine Arts and Communication, the College of Nursing, and the College of Optometry. The business school is AACSB-accredited and is the only university in the St. Louis area to also be AACSB-accredited in accounting. Preprofessional, a joint engineering program with Washington University in St. Louis, and evening programs are also offered. UMSL is home of an optometry school, providing its students with a doctorate (OD). Only 17 optometry schools

Address One University Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America 63121 Website http://www.umsl.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Missouri%E2%80%93St._Louis

