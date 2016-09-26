The University of Missouri School of Medicine is located in the southern part of the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri. It was the first publicly supported medical school west of the Mississippi River. The school offers a program that emphasizes a medical education founded on clinical experience and research. The School of Medicine is a pioneer in the problem-based learning style of medical education that emphasizes problem solving, self-directed learning and early clinical experience. In addition, the Pre-Admissions Program and the Rural Track Program offered through the school give students an opportunity to gain education and experience practicing medicine in a rural area. A faculty of 70 basic scientists and 260 clinicians joins 350 residents in more than 60 specialties and subspecialties to supervise patient care and student teaching. The school provides postgraduate medical training in virtually all specialties and subspecialties. Each year 96 first-year slots are available.

Address One Hospital Drive, MA204G, DC018.00, Columbia, Missouri, United States of America 65212 Website http://medicine.missouri.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Missouri_School_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed