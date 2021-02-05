The University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, is a public, coeducational research university in Oxford, Mississippi, United States. Founded in 1844, the school is composed of the main campus in Oxford, four branch campuses located in Booneville, Grenada, Tupelo, and Southaven as well as the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. It also operates the University of Mississippi Field Station in Abbeville. Additionally, it is both a sea-grant and space-grant institute. Sixty-nine percent of undergraduates are from Mississippi and nineteen percent of all students are minorities. International students come from sixty-six nations. Ole Miss is a large university in the state of Mississippi with a total enrollment of 20,844 in fall 2011. The Oxford campus is the second largest main campus in the state with a fall 2011 enrollment of 16,586. The Mississippi Legislature chartered Ole Miss on February 24, 1844. The university opened its doors to its first class of 80 students four years later in 1848. For 23 years, Ole Miss was Mississippi's only public institution of higher learning, and for 110 years it was the state's only comprehensive university.

Address Oxford, Mississippi, University, Mississippi, United States of America 38677 Website http://www.olemiss.edu/

