The University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, is a public, coeducational research university in Oxford, Mississippi, United States. Founded in 1844, the school is composed of the main campus in Oxford, four branch campuses located in Booneville, Grenada, Tupelo, and Southaven as well as the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. It also operates the University of Mississippi Field Station in Abbeville. Additionally, it is both a sea-grant and space-grant institute. Sixty-nine percent of undergraduates are from Mississippi and nineteen percent of all students are minorities. International students come from sixty-six nations. Ole Miss is a large university in the state of Mississippi with a total enrollment of 20,844 in fall 2011. The Oxford campus is the second largest main campus in the state with a fall 2011 enrollment of 16,586. The Mississippi Legislature chartered Ole Miss on February 24, 1844. The university opened its doors to its first class of 80 students four years later in 1848. For 23 years, Ole Miss was Mississippi's only public institution of higher learning, and for 110 years it was the state's only comprehensive university.

Address
Oxford, Mississippi, University, Mississippi, United States of America 38677
Website
http://www.olemiss.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Mississippi

Tackling the forensic unknowns of 3-D-printed firearms

In the summer of 2016, Transportation Security Administration screeners at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Nevada confiscated an oddity: a 3-D-printed handgun in a man's carry-on baggage.

Polymers

May 20, 2019

0

23

Gravitational wave detectors could shed light on dark matter

A global team of scientists, including two University of Mississippi physicists, has found that the same instruments used in the historic discovery of gravitational waves caused by colliding black holes could help unlock ...

General Physics

Oct 3, 2017

11

1915

Space plants on way back to earth

Farming in deep space is explored in the recent movie "Interstellar," but a University of Mississippi biologist's research program appears to be bringing the sci-fi scenario closer to reality.

Space Exploration

Dec 18, 2014

0

0

Researchers study black holes to measure photon mass

(Phys.org)—A global team of scientists, including a University of Mississippi physicist, has determined the best constraint on the mass of photons so far, using observations of super-massive black holes.

General Physics

Sep 25, 2012

16

0