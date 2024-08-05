The University of Massachusetts Medical School, (UMMS) was established in 1962. UMMS is one of the five universities of the University of Massachusetts located in Worcester, Mass. The mission of UMMS is to provide affordable high quality medical care for residents and to conduct complex medical research. UMMS's Dr. Mello shared the Nobel Prize in 2006 in Physiology and Medicine. UMMS is in the top 50 of all medical schools in the United States.

Address Office of Public Affairs and Publications (H1-580) University of Massachusetts Medical School 55 Lake Avenue North Worcester, MA 01655 Website http://www.umassmed.edu/som/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Massachusetts_Medical_School

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

