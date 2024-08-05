The University of Massachusetts Medical School, (UMMS) was established in 1962. UMMS is one of the five universities of the University of Massachusetts located in Worcester, Mass. The mission of UMMS is to provide affordable high quality medical care for residents and to conduct complex medical research. UMMS's Dr. Mello shared the Nobel Prize in 2006 in Physiology and Medicine. UMMS is in the top 50 of all medical schools in the United States.

Address
Office of Public Affairs and Publications (H1-580) University of Massachusetts Medical School 55 Lake Avenue North Worcester, MA 01655
Website
http://www.umassmed.edu/som/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Massachusetts_Medical_School

Study: Wraparound services boost outcomes for drug court clients

An evidence-based wraparound service model that reduces barriers to care was shown to enhance drug treatment courts' effectiveness in improving criminal justice and behavioral health outcomes among participants with co-occurring ...

Social Sciences

Jul 15, 2021

Changes to small RNA in sperm may help fertilization

Two papers by UMass Medical School Professor Oliver J. Rando, MD, Ph.D., shed new light on the processes of fertilization and epigenetic inheritance in mammals. Together, the research provides important insight into how epigenetics—the ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 26, 2018

