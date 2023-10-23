The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is one of five campuses and operating subdivisions of the University of Massachusetts (UMass). It is located in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, United States, in the center of the South Coast region, between the cities of New Bedford to the east and Fall River to the west. It became a UMass campus in 1991 when Southeastern Massachusetts University was merged into the University of Massachusetts system. The campus, also known as UMass Dartmouth, "UMassD", or "UMD", has an overall student body of 9,155 students, including undergraduate, graduate students, and (PCE) continuing education students. As of Spring 2008, there are approximately 4,173 students living on campus. Approximately 61 undergraduate programs of study and 32 graduate programs are offered. There are more than 300 full-time faculty. UMass Dartmouth is best known for its programs in engineering, nursing, marine science, business, visual and performing arts, and also its Portuguese studies programs.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

