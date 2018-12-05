The University of Massachusetts Boston, also known as UMass Boston, is an urban public research university and the third-largest campus in the five-campus University of Massachusetts system. The university is located on 177 acres (0.72 km2) on the Columbia Point peninsula in the city of Boston, Massachusetts, United States. UMass Boston is the only public university in Boston. Students are primarily from Massachusetts but some are from other parts of the U.S. or different countries.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

