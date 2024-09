The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (often referred to as UMBC) is an American public research university, located in Baltimore County, Maryland, United States, mostly in the community of Catonsville, approximately 10 minutes (8.3 miles) from downtown Baltimore City. With a fall 2016 enrollment of 13,640 students, 48 undergraduate majors, over 60 graduate programs (36 master, 24 doctoral, and 17 graduate certificate programs)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed