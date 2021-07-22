The University of Malta (Maltese: L-Università ta' Malta) is the highest educational institution in Malta. It offers undergraduate bachelor's degrees, postgraduate master's degrees and postgraduate doctorates (PhD). It is a member of the European University Association, the European Access Network, Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Utrecht Network, the Santander Network, the Compostela Group, the European Association for University Lifelong Learning (EUCEN) and the International Student Exchange Programme (ISEP). In post-nominals the University's name is abbreviated as Melit; a shortened form of Melita (a Latinised form of the Greek Μελίτη).

Website
http://www.um.edu.mt/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Malta

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Malta

Examining the food chains controlling invasive marine species

A landmark scientific study involving marine biologists from Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Libya, Italy, Tunisia, the UK, the US and Malta documenting instances where native Mediterranean species have preyed upon two highly invasive ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 21, 2021

0

4

Are plastics and microplastics in the ocean on the increase?

That is the question that Prof. Alan Deidun, resident academic within the Department of Geosciences of the Faculty of Science, along with a cohort of high-profile co-authors, posed within a study recently published in the ...

Environment

Feb 1, 2021

0

6

Evidence for a giant flood in the central Mediterranean Sea

Marine scientists have uncovered evidence of one of the largest floods in Earth's history in the central Mediterranean seafloor. The flood, known as the Zanclean flood, is thought to have ended the Messinian Salinity Crisis ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 22, 2018

0

28