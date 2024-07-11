The University of Málaga (UMA, Universidad de Málaga) is a public university ranked 23 among all Spanish universities and 683 in the world. It was established in 1972 and has, as of 2016, 30,203 Bachelor students and 2576 on a Master's program, 1255 tenured and 1056 temporary teachers. The UMA offers 65 degree courses and 6 double degrees, over 21 doctoral programs, 64 master's Degrees, and 100 courses throughout the academic year. Education takes place in 18 centers by appointed teachers from 81 departments. The great majority of the teaching is organized within the two campuses, although classes also take place in locations spread around the city center, as well as in Ronda and Antequera.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

