The University of Louisville is a university in Louisville, Kentucky When founded in 1798, it was the first city-owned public university in the United States and one of the first universities chartered west of the Allegheny Mountains. The university is mandated by the Kentucky General Assembly to be a "Preeminent Metropolitan Research University". U of L enrolls students from 118 of 120 Kentucky counties, all 50 U.S. states, and 116 countries around the world. The University of Louisville Health Sciences Center participated in the development of a highly effective vaccine against cervical cancer in 2006, the first fully self-contained artificial heart transplant surgery, the first successful hand transplantation, and the development of the Pap smear test. The University Hospital (now Jewish University Medical Center) is also credited with the first civilian ambulance, the nation's first accident services, now known as an emergency room (ER), and one of the first blood banks in the US. Since 1999, U of L has made the largest gains of any university in National Institutes of Health research ranking, with its NIH funding increasing 277 percent and its rank increasing 30 places.

Address 2301 S 3rd St, Louisville, Kentucky, United States of America 40292 Website http://www.louisville.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Louisville

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed