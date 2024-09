The University of Lisbon (ULisboa; Portuguese: Universidade de Lisboa) is a public research university in Lisbon, and the largest university in Portugal. It was originally founded in 1911, but the present structure of the university dates from the 2013 merger of the former University of Lisbon (1911–2013) and the Technical University of Lisbon (1930–2013).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

