The University of Huddersfield is a university located in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England, with additional campuses in Barnsley and Oldham. The University traces its roots back to a Science and Mechanic Institute founded in 1825. Some nineteenth-century students earned qualifications as external students of the University of London. 1799 - 1882 - The life of Frederic Schwann 1841 - 1844 - Young Men's Mental Improvement Society 1844 - 1884 - Mechanics' Institution Formed 1846 - 1883 - Female Educational Institute Formed 1883 - 1883 - New Technical School Holds Exhibition 1884 - 1896 - Technical School and Mechanics' Institution 1896 - 1958 - Technical School and Mechanic's Institute becomes the Technical College 1958 - 1970 - Technical College becomes College of Technology 1970 - 1992 - College of Technology becomes Huddersfield Polytechnic The University is a founding member of the Northern Consortium and a member of the Yorkshire Universities. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bob Cryan, has previously sat as Chair of this regional Higher Education association. Professor Sir Patrick Stewart replaced Sir Ernest Hall as the University's Chancellor in November 2003.

Queensgate, Huddersfield, England, United Kingdom
http://www.hud.ac.uk/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Huddersfield

University of Huddersfield

Research helps pave way for first manned mission to Mars

Scientists have greater insight into the atmospheric conditions on Mars than ever before following an international research project involving the University of Huddersfield. The findings of the project will help them identify ...

Space Exploration

Apr 26, 2023

A perspective on post-disaster and conflict-induced displacement

A collaborative research project led by the University of Huddersfield's Global Disaster Resilience Center and titled "REGARD (REbuildinG AfteR Displacement)," set out to investigate the role of built environment in the context ...

Social Sciences

Mar 15, 2022

Bronze Age women altered genetic landscape of Orkney

An international team led by researchers at the University of Huddersfield has used ancient DNA to rewrite the history of the Orkney islands to show that Orkney actually experienced large-scale immigration during the Early ...

Archaeology

Feb 7, 2022

Study: More education needed on impact of sexting

Nearly 40 percent of young people across a sample of just over 6,000 participants spanning 11 countries have engaged in sexting, according to new research out of Sapienza University of Rome and the University of Huddersfield.

Social Sciences

Jan 6, 2022

