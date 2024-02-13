The University of Huddersfield is a university located in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England, with additional campuses in Barnsley and Oldham.
The University traces its roots back to a Science and Mechanic Institute founded in 1825. Some nineteenth-century students earned qualifications as external students of the University of London.
1799 - 1882 - The life of Frederic Schwann
1841 - 1844 - Young Men's Mental Improvement Society
1844 - 1884 - Mechanics' Institution Formed
1846 - 1883 - Female Educational Institute Formed
1883 - 1883 - New Technical School Holds Exhibition
1884 - 1896 - Technical School and Mechanics' Institution
1896 - 1958 - Technical School and Mechanic's Institute becomes the Technical College
1958 - 1970 - Technical College becomes College of Technology
1970 - 1992 - College of Technology becomes Huddersfield Polytechnic
The University is a founding member of the Northern Consortium and a member of the Yorkshire Universities. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bob Cryan, has previously sat as Chair of this regional Higher Education association.
Professor Sir Patrick Stewart replaced Sir Ernest Hall as the University's Chancellor in November 2003.
- Address
- Queensgate, Huddersfield, England, United Kingdom
- Website
- http://www.hud.ac.uk/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Huddersfield
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
