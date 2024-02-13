The University of Huddersfield is a university located in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England, with additional campuses in Barnsley and Oldham. The University traces its roots back to a Science and Mechanic Institute founded in 1825. Some nineteenth-century students earned qualifications as external students of the University of London. 1799 - 1882 - The life of Frederic Schwann 1841 - 1844 - Young Men's Mental Improvement Society 1844 - 1884 - Mechanics' Institution Formed 1846 - 1883 - Female Educational Institute Formed 1883 - 1883 - New Technical School Holds Exhibition 1884 - 1896 - Technical School and Mechanics' Institution 1896 - 1958 - Technical School and Mechanic's Institute becomes the Technical College 1958 - 1970 - Technical College becomes College of Technology 1970 - 1992 - College of Technology becomes Huddersfield Polytechnic The University is a founding member of the Northern Consortium and a member of the Yorkshire Universities. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bob Cryan, has previously sat as Chair of this regional Higher Education association. Professor Sir Patrick Stewart replaced Sir Ernest Hall as the University's Chancellor in November 2003.

Address Queensgate, Huddersfield, England, United Kingdom Website http://www.hud.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Huddersfield

