The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD)—the second largest university in Houston—has served the educational needs of the nation's fourth-largest city since 1974. As one of four distinct public universities in the University of Houston System, UHD is a comprehensive four-year university led by Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz. Annually, UHD educates more than 14,000 students; boasts over 50,000 alumni and offers 44 bachelor's and eight master's degree programs within five colleges (Marilyn Davies College of Business; Humanities & Social Sciences; Public Service, Sciences & Technology; and University College).

Address 1 Main Street Houston, Texas 77002 Website https://www.uhd.edu/Pages/home.aspx

