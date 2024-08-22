The University of Hertfordshire obtained university status in 1992, heretofore it was a polytechnic college. The University of Hertfordshire is located in Hatfield, Hertfordshire England and offers a myriad of undergraduate and graduate degrees with an emphasis on linking academia to the business world. It has achieved exceptional funding and created a state-of-the-art wired university experience. The student body is around 23,000 which includes international students. Students may take courses at distant learning centers at various university campuses or on-line.

Address Hatfield, AL10 9AB UK Website http://www.herts.ac.uk/home-page.cfm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Hertfordshire

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed