The University of Hartford is a private, independent, nonsectarian, coeducational university located in West Hartford, Connecticut. The degree programs at the University of Hartford hold the highest levels of accreditation available in the US, including the Engineering Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (EAC/ABET), the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges-Commission on Institutions of Higher Education (NEASC-CIHE) and is nationally ranked as a Tier 1 University by U.S. News & World Report. The University attracts students from 48 states and 43 countries. Its 350-acre (1.4 km) main campus touches portions of three municipalities: Hartford, West Hartford, and Bloomfield. The mailing address is 200 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut 06117. The University of Hartford has more than 7,000 full-time and part-time graduate and undergraduate students. The University offers 82 bachelor's degree programs, 10 associate's degrees, 28 graduate degrees, and 7 certificates or diplomas.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

