The University of Hamburg (German: Universität Hamburg) is a university in Hamburg, Germany. It was founded on 28 March 1919 by Wilhelm Stern and others. It grew out of the previous Allgemeines Vorlesungswesen and the Kolonialinstitut (Colonial Institute) as well as the Akademisches Gymnasium. There are around 38,000 students as of the start of 2006. In spite of its relatively short history, 6 Nobel Prize Winners and serials of scholars are affiliated to the University. The annual recruitment of about 7,000 freshmen contributes to the current total of 38,000 students, of which every year 3,500 graduate and 900 receive doctoral degrees. Students can choose from a 120 different majors which are offered by six faculties. On April 1, 1919, the city of Hamburg announced the creation of the University of Hamburg. However, even though it was established in 1919, the history of the university dates back to 1613. Low participation levels forced the university to close in 1893. It reorganized in 1895. After the reorganization in 1895, local businessman Edmund Siemers donated the lecture building to the university. The building currently serves as the "Main Building" for the university. There

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

