The University of Hamburg (German: Universität Hamburg) is a university in Hamburg, Germany. It was founded on 28 March 1919 by Wilhelm Stern and others. It grew out of the previous Allgemeines Vorlesungswesen and the Kolonialinstitut (Colonial Institute) as well as the Akademisches Gymnasium. There are around 38,000 students as of the start of 2006. In spite of its relatively short history, 6 Nobel Prize Winners and serials of scholars are affiliated to the University. The annual recruitment of about 7,000 freshmen contributes to the current total of 38,000 students, of which every year 3,500 graduate and 900 receive doctoral degrees. Students can choose from a 120 different majors which are offered by six faculties. On April 1, 1919, the city of Hamburg announced the creation of the University of Hamburg. However, even though it was established in 1919, the history of the university dates back to 1613. Low participation levels forced the university to close in 1893. It reorganized in 1895. After the reorganization in 1895, local businessman Edmund Siemers donated the lecture building to the university. The building currently serves as the "Main Building" for the university. There

University of Hamburg

Study finds emissions trading also creates health benefits

The EU Emissions Trading System is not only good for reducing CO2 and for the climate. It also results in considerable health benefits due to reduced air pollution and saves hundreds of billions of euros, according to a recently ...

Environment

Jul 2, 2024

Renewable energy through photo-electrochemistry

Photo-electrochemistry (PEC) holds the potential to convert renewable energy such as solar light into useful green fuels. However, most known PEC materials suffer from instability issues, which are difficult to track and ...

Analytical Chemistry

Oct 5, 2023

Clouds may be less climate-sensitive than assumed

In a major field campaign in 2020, Dr. Raphaela Vogel who is now at Universität Hamburg's Center for Earth System Research and Sustainability (CEN) and an international team from the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 30, 2022

