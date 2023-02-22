The University of Haifa was established in 1963 in Haifa, Israel. Today, the university has approximately 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The University of Haifa is noted for academic excellence in a broad spectrum of programs with a multidisciplinary approach. Its range of studies include special courses in evolutionary biology, marine sciences, psychosocial aspects of the Holocaust, energy management, public health, archaeology, philosophy of science, crisis management, and much more. The University has a diverse student population: Jews, Arabs, Druze, new immigrants, army officers and security personnel come together to study, research, socialize, and share knowledge.

Address
 Mount Carmel, Haifa 31905, Israel
Website
http://www.haifa.ac.il/index_eng.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Haifa

University of Haifa

The largest known bronze mask of Pan uncovered by researchers

A large bronze mask of the god Pan, the only of its kind, was uncovered at the University of Haifa's excavation at Hippos-Sussita National Park. According to Dr. Michael Eisenberg, bronze masks of this size are extremely ...

Archaeology

Mar 17, 2015

Researchers find undersea gas leaks off Israel's coast

(Phys.org)—The terms "gas" and "sea" for many will invoke associations of reserves, business, and a lot of money. Whatever the association, most of the efforts in Israel's energy field are being directed at gas buried deep ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 12, 2012

Does lighting pollution poses risk?

A panel of world experts discussed "Light Pollution and its Ecophysiological Consequences" and shed light on the extent of the dangers and harm that night-time artificial lighting causes, emphasizing that it is the short ...

Ecology

Sep 11, 2012

How the 'lone wolf' terrorist networks

A mounting global threat is of terrorists who act as "lone wolves". Locating and preventing such terrorist activity is more complicated than organizational terror threats. A new study conducted by Prof. Gabriel Weimann of ...

Social Sciences

Aug 2, 2012

Managers realize highest professional vitality in 50s

Managers demonstrate their highest levels of professional vitality in their 50s, reveals a new study conducted at the University of Haifa, Israel, which examined the functionality of high-tech, engineering, and infrastructure ...

Economics & Business

Jul 16, 2012

