The University of Haifa was established in 1963 in Haifa, Israel. Today, the university has approximately 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The University of Haifa is noted for academic excellence in a broad spectrum of programs with a multidisciplinary approach. Its range of studies include special courses in evolutionary biology, marine sciences, psychosocial aspects of the Holocaust, energy management, public health, archaeology, philosophy of science, crisis management, and much more. The University has a diverse student population: Jews, Arabs, Druze, new immigrants, army officers and security personnel come together to study, research, socialize, and share knowledge.

Address Mount Carmel, Haifa 31905, Israel Website http://www.haifa.ac.il/index_eng.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Haifa

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

