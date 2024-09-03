University of Guam (or Unibetsedåt Guåhan in Chamorro and commonly abbreviated as U.O.G.) is a four-year land-grant institution, located in the village of Mangilao on the island of Guam in the Western Pacific Ocean. It is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and offers thirty-four degree programs at the undergraduate level and eleven master's level programs. Of the University's 3,387 students, 91% are of Asian-Pacific Islander ethnicity, and nearly 69% are full time (fall 2008 figures). A full-time faculty of about 180 supports the University's mission of "Ina, Diskubre, Setbe"— which translates to "To Enlighten, to Discover, to Serve." University Of Guam was founded in 1952 as a two year teacher-training school known as the Territorial College of Guam, established by Governor Carlton Skinner. In 1960, the college moved to the present campus in the central district of Mangilao. In 1965, the college was accredited as a four-year, degree granting institution. By 1968, enrollment had reached 1,800 students while staff and faculty totaled more than 130. It was designated as a land grant institution by the United States Congress in 1972.

Address UOG Station, Mangilao, Guam, United States of America 96923 Website http://www.uog.edu/

