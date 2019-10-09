The University of Greenwich is a British university located in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, England. The main campus is located on the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College, a central location within the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site. The history of the University dates back to 1890, when Woolwich Polytechnic was founded as the second-oldest Polytechnic of the United Kingdom. In 1970, Woolwich Polytechnic merged with various other higher education institutions to form Thames Polytechnic. In the following years, Dartford College (1976), Avery Hill College (1985), Garnett College (1987) and parts of Goldsmiths College and the City of London College (1988) were incorporated, extending considerably the range of subjects taught. In 1992, the century-old Thames Polytechnic was granted university status by the Major government (together with various other polytechnics) and renamed University of Greenwich. Traditionally, the institution has focused on engineering, mathematics, computing and natural science. In recent decades, its Business School has become a particular strength.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed