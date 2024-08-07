The University of Galway (Irish: Ollscoil na Gaillimhe) is a public research university located in the city of Galway, Ireland.

Website
https://www.universityofgalway.ie/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Galway

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Galway

New work sheds light on inner working of cells

CÚRAM researchers at University of Galway, together with colleagues at the Centre for Molecular Nanometrology at University of Strathclyde have published work unveiling the inner workings of cells.

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 10, 2023

1

47