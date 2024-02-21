The University of Dundee is a university based in the city and Royal burgh of Dundee on the east coast of the central Lowlands of Scotland. Founded in 1881 the institution was, for most of its early existence, a constituent college of the University of St Andrews alongside United College and St Mary's College located in the town of St Andrews itself. Following significant expansion, the University of Dundee became an independent body in 1967 whilst retaining much of its ancient heritage and governance structure. Since its independence, the university has grown to become an internationally recognised centre for research. The main campus of the university is located in Dundee's West End, which also contains the university's affiliated Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and the Dundee Dental Hospital and School. The university also has additional facilities at Ninewells Hospital – containing its School of Medicine, Perth Royal Infirmary – which houses a clinical research centre, and in Kirkcaldy, Fife – containing part of its school of Nursing and Midwifery.

Address
Nethergate, Dundee, Scotland, Scotland
Website
http://www.dundee.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Dundee

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Dundee

Drones help map Iceland's disappearing glaciers

A new 3-D process which involves old aerial photos and modern-day drone photography has shed light on accelerated ice loss from some of Iceland's largest glaciers.

Earth Sciences

Oct 30, 2019

1

13

Aerial photographs shed light on Mont Blanc ice loss

In 1919, the Swiss pilot and photographer Walter Mittelholzer flew over Mont Blanc in a biplane photographing the alpine landscape. Exactly 100 years later, researchers from the University of Dundee in Scotland have recreated ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 10, 2019

0

46

Student reveals the face of Iron Age female druid

A University of Dundee student has revealed the face of one of Scotland's oldest druids, believed to have been more than 60 years old when she died during the Iron Age.

Archaeology

Aug 16, 2019

3

570

Researchers make critical cell division discovery

Researchers at the University of Dundee have solved one of the mysteries of cell division, a discovery which may shed light on cancer development and one day help develop new drugs to treat the disease.

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 31, 2019

0

170

Dundee lab solves HOIL-1 mystery

The mysterious function of a key protein has been revealed following a breakthrough by University of Dundee scientists.

Biochemistry

Jun 17, 2019

0

175

page 1 from 5