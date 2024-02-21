The University of Dundee is a university based in the city and Royal burgh of Dundee on the east coast of the central Lowlands of Scotland. Founded in 1881 the institution was, for most of its early existence, a constituent college of the University of St Andrews alongside United College and St Mary's College located in the town of St Andrews itself. Following significant expansion, the University of Dundee became an independent body in 1967 whilst retaining much of its ancient heritage and governance structure. Since its independence, the university has grown to become an internationally recognised centre for research. The main campus of the university is located in Dundee's West End, which also contains the university's affiliated Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and the Dundee Dental Hospital and School. The university also has additional facilities at Ninewells Hospital – containing its School of Medicine, Perth Royal Infirmary – which houses a clinical research centre, and in Kirkcaldy, Fife – containing part of its school of Nursing and Midwifery.

Address Nethergate, Dundee, Scotland, Scotland Website http://www.dundee.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Dundee

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

