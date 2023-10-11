The University of Denver (DU) is a coeducational, four-year university in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 1864, it is the oldest independent private university in the Rocky Mountain Region of the United States. DU enrolls approximately 5,600 undergraduate students and 6,100 graduate students. The 125-acre (0.51 km2) main campus is a designated arboretum and is located primarily in the University Neighborhood, about five miles (8 km) south of downtown Denver.

Website
http://www.du.edu/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Denver

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Denver

Q&A: Experts discuss the affordable housing crisis

Cities across the country are feeling the weight of a shortage of affordable housing. Economic growth, fluctuating interest rates and an expanding short-term rental market have collided with supply shortages and antiquated ...

Economics & Business

Oct 11, 2023

0

5

Study highlights risks of living together before engagement

More than half of Americans believe that moving in with a significant other before tying the knot is a good idea—that cohabitation before marriage or even engagement can increase their changes of a happy and successful ...

Social Sciences

Apr 27, 2023

0

1

Why do some resist microaggression training?

As managing partner at Orange Grove Consulting, a Boston-based company that offers diversity training and assessment in the workplace, Kelly Watson has learned that people tend to receive two responses when they confront ...

Social Sciences

Mar 9, 2023

0

16

Research explores the ramifications of a rising China

As China has grown its economy and international influence over the last half-century, it has become known as a major world power, working alongside—and sometimes against—the U.S. to advance its interests.

Economics & Business

Feb 14, 2023

0

9

'Vaccinating' against fake news

It's easy to catch but often difficult to detect. Some cases are mild, while some are dangerous. Some of us are more capable of fighting it off.

Social Sciences

Jun 30, 2021

0

1

Researcher discusses how social movements succeed

The summer of 2020 was not the first time activists marched in the streets of major U.S. cities, expressing their outrage over high-profile episodes of police brutality and demanding an end to racial inequities. Nor was it ...

Social Sciences

Jan 15, 2021

0

3

How car salespeople can build trust

Very few people look forward to the negotiations that are part of the car-buying experience. Consumers often think the car salesperson is giving them a high price that they'll have to negotiate down. But new research from ...

Economics & Business

Oct 30, 2020

1

2

Can standardized testing capture learning potential?

However much they are dreaded and bemoaned, standardized tests remain a big part of the education landscape. And for everyone concerned—test takers, educators and even the nation's employers—that's both boon and bane.

Education

Jun 4, 2020

0

1

Diving into Denver's geese controversy

Last summer, nearly 2,000 Canada geese were killed across four of Denver's largest parks. Implemented to mitigate overpopulation, the move stirred great controversy in the city and culminated in a Washington Park protest ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 29, 2020

0

6

page 1 from 2